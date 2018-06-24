FATF’s upcoming decision keeps investors on tenterhooks

Stocks lost a staggering five percent during the outgoing week as unabated foreign selling wiped out much of the previous gains and investors are now eyeing FATF’s decision to decide their position, dealers said.

Global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will assess Pakistan’s compliance with anti-money laundering and terror financing laws in its meeting, scheduled to be held between 24 and 26 June in Paris.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE 100-share Index lost 2,043 points in a small week of four sessions to close at 41,637 points with the share prices having witnessed an erosion of Rs438 billion following continued foreign selling, fear of FATF decision, and Moody’s negative rating.

Brokerage Habib Metro Financial Service expected the market to remain jittery in the near term, while key triggers to watch out for will include FATF’s decision, foreign fund flows and amnesty scheme’s outcome.

Foreigners remained net seller of $24.5 million during the week versus net selling of $4.4 million in the preceding week. Insurance companies were, however, net buyers of $15.2 million, whereas mutual funds were sellers of $6 million, among the local investors.

BMA Capital Market said investors are eyeing outcomes of tax amnesty, expiring on June 30. The meeting will decide the fate of Pakistan being put on its grey list.

Market is anticipated to be volatile in the coming week and Moody’s outlook on Pakistan may lead to continuation of selling streak.

Topline Securities said the disappointing reports, like mounting current account deficit and credit rating downgrade by Moody’s kept the market under pressure during the week as “this, coupled with continued foreign selling, had a major toll on the market.”

Index heavy weight sectors, including banks and oil and gas exploration remained under pressure during the week as the sectors deducted 666 and 356 points, respectively from the index. Cement, oil and gas marketing and auto sectors also remained under pressure as investors were concerned over the negative implications of currency devaluation on the sectors.

Decline in international crude prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia explored the possibility of expanding output took its toll on exploration and production sector as they underwent price weakness throughout the week.

Fertiliser stocks, however, emerged beneficiary of urea shortage and price increase by certain dealers. The government’s reluctance in releasing the subsidy funds gave a way to anticipation of another price increase by urea producers in the short term.

The financial amnesty scheme finally came into play with increasing interest across the board as relevant authorities rushed to make the procedure for declaration and remitting funds/tax bills. The foreign exchange reserves data reflected some inflows being routed, while a major chunk is expected in the last week of the scheme’s validity period.