Tax amnesty scheme: SBP unveils guidelines for investment in dollars-denominated bonds

KARACHI: The central bank on Saturday unveiled the procedures for individuals who want to invest their undeclared liquid local or foreign assets into dollars-denominated bonds, as the deadline for the tax amnesty scheme is fast approaching.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it will open a subsidiary general ledger account of the taxpayer after receiving of “funds to be invested in bonds and the information and documents on the procedure for deposit of tax, and repatriation of liquid assets under Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Ordinance, 2018”.

The government on Friday approved US dollars-denominated Amnesty Bonds Rules 2018 under Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Act 2018 and the Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Act 2018.

In April, the previous government introduced a three-month tax amnesty scheme to give opportunities to individuals to get their local and foreign assets documented by paying two to five percent tax.

The SBP will then issue scrip-less bonds for the dollar amount (in multiples of $1,000) and send an electronic confirmation to the taxpayer and details, such as investment figure and issue and maturity dates.

The SBP will advise the designated bank to manage the receipt of periodic profit and maturity/redemption payments on behalf of the taxpayer/customer in its designated bank account and advise the taxpayer and the designated bank to correspond with the SBP for matters related to investments.

The SBP said the profit on bonds will be periodically paid in equivalent rupee at weighted average customer rupee-dollar exchange rate (selling side) of the previous working day.

The profit will be deposited in the designated bank’s account after deducting income tax “(if any), for onward credit to the customers’ accounts”.

The central bank said principal will be paid in equivalent rupee at weighted average customer rupee-dollar exchange rate (selling side) of the previous working day upon maturity payment date or premature encashment date.

“No encashment is allowed before the lapse of first year of investment in the bond,” it said. “However, after one year the bond will be encashable at par in equivalent rupee at weighted average customer rupee-dollar exchange rate (selling side) of one day before the date of encashment.”

The SBP said if receipt of funds is not in multiples of $1,000 the broken amount (i.e. less than $1,000) will not be invested in the bonds. “Such broken amount shall be converted into PKR and credited to the PKR account of the taxpayer,” it said.

The SBP said the taxpayer can also invest in multiples of $1,000 in the bonds under the Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Act 2018.

The central bank said the taxpayer needs to approach the bank maintaining its foreign currency account with Form A and computerised payment receipt/payment slip ID and amount to be invested in bonds after declaration of domestic assets and payment of taxes.

“The bank, before catering the request, must verify that the amount being requested by the taxpayer for investment in bonds is not more than the balance in the domestic foreign currency account as of 31st March 2018,” it added.

The SBP said the taxpayer needs to provide the central bank with a copy of wire transfer, or swift message, bearing necessary instructions, Form A and CPR/PSID (tax deposit evidence), certificate from its bank confirming the availability of balance in the foreign currency account subsequent to remitting the dollar funds.