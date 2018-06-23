TNFJ stages rallies today to mark demolition of Jannatul Baqi

ISLAMABAD: Peaceful rallies will be taken out Saturday (today) in small and big cities across the country to mark the demolition of Jannatul Baqi.

The call was given for these activities by Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqh Jaffaria (TNFJ) Supreme Quaid Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi while chairing a central command meeting of the Tehreek in Rawalpindi on Friday. He emphasised that the site was a reminder of blessed and divine personalities of Islam, and the Ummah must rise to revive Jannatul Baqi to its original shape.

“The revival of mausoleums at the site is not only the responsibility of the Ummah but of the humanity. There is also a need to rise (sic) voice in support of oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine,” he said.

Moosavi lamented that the 4-nation alliance had exposed itself by staying mute on the plight of Palestinians at the hands of Zionist forces and alleged the alliance was designed to safeguard certain few monarchies and rulers.