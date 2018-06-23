Adulterated milk, sweets destroyed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday discarded 8000 litres of formalin-mixed milk in various areas of the provincial capital.

According to a press release, complaints were received from citizens in Peshawar about substandard milk. The complainants also identified the milk supply outlets meant to be tested for chemicals and other adulteration. “More than 50 shops were tested for chemicals and resultantly 8000 litres of adulterated milk was wasted in drains of Peshawar after formalin was found in it. Formalin is used chiefly as a preservative for biological specimens and its presence in milk is injurious for health of children and adults alike,” said a spokesperson for the authority.