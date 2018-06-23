Haider Hoti sees ANP candidates in better position

MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Haider Hoti said on Friday that the party candidates were in a better position for the coming elections as compared to the 2013 polls.

“The environment was hostile for ANP in the 2013 elections. However, situation is better now and the party candidates are doing election campaign freely,” he said while addressing a news conference at his residence here on Friday.

ANP candidates for PK-9, Rauf Khan, PK-21’s Qaisar Wali and other office-bearers from Buner district were also present on the occasion.

Several activists of Qaumi Watan Party and JI from Buner district announced joining the ANP.

Haider Hoti said that majority of the parties and their candidates violated the election rules and installed huge flaxes and billboards in Mardan district but the Election Commission was silent on the issue.

He recalled that the ANP had faced a lot of problems in the 2013 elections and he had to conduct his election campaign for 40 to 45 days on the premises of his residence.

“In the 2013 elections, ANP was punished for raising slogan against terrorism during its government,” he added. “A specific person and party should not be allowed to give directions to the Election Commission,” he said while indirectly referring to Imran Khan and PTI.

He thanked the new entrants to the party and said the newcomers had not joined the party for their own interests but to follow the philosophy of Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan and to work for the rights of Pakhtuns.