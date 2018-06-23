CM wants BRT completion on time

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Dost Mohammad Khan on Friday presided over a meeting to review different development projects funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for a policy linking all foreign hiring to the transfer of technology to the country.

He wished well-directed efforts to enhance the capacity of productive sectors in order to save foreign exchange and improve it further.

“We have a short time and limited mandate. However, we can provide guidelines to the upcoming political government in this regard,” he added.

Caretaker provincial ministers Abdur Rauf Khan Khattak, Zafar Iqbal Bangash and Dr Sara Safdar and administrative secretaries of the departments concerned attended the meeting as well.

Details of Asian Development Bank’s loans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lists of loan agreements and various projects such as access to clean energy programme, bus rapid transit and provincial roads’ rehabilitation were discussed at the meeting.

Dost Muhammad Khan directed officials to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing projects including Bus Rapid Transit in Peshawar.

To control price hike, he ordered formation of a survey team comprising professionals and experts to balance the market demand and supply to bring down the prices of various commodities of daily use.