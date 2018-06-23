Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One arrested in murder case

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested a local resident involved in the killing of his uncle in the limits of Pishtakhara Police Station, officials said on Friday.

x
Advertisement

Police said Waseem Patras had allegedly killed his uncle Shiraz Masih a few days ago. The officials said that Waseem was arrested and the weapon used in the murder was also recovered from him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar