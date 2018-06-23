Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP approves transfer of 965 police inspectors in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday approved transfers/postings of 965 police inspectors in Punjab province and 137 Assistant Commissioners in Sindh province. According to an announcement, the ECP gave direction to the authorities concerned to make sure that no political implication/interference was involved in the said transfers/postings and no officer posted at home district of domicile.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar