ECP approves transfer of 965 police inspectors in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday approved transfers/postings of 965 police inspectors in Punjab province and 137 Assistant Commissioners in Sindh province. According to an announcement, the ECP gave direction to the authorities concerned to make sure that no political implication/interference was involved in the said transfers/postings and no officer posted at home district of domicile.