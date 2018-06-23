Qaisar wins bronze in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD: Judoka Qaisar Khan showed his worth in the Issikul Cadets Asian Cup 2018 in Kyrgyzstan by winning the bronze medal in -90kg category.

He defeated South Korean judoka Kim Hyun-gseok. Qaisar has improved his ranking and almost qualified for the Youth Olympics 2018.

The championship was inaugurated on June 20. The young emerging star Qaisar (world ranked 29 in -90kg weight category) was up against Kyrgyzstan’s Ishenbaev Anarbek, world ranker 25, and defeated him in his homeland.In semi-final, Qaisar lost against world’s No 1 Kazakhstan’s Saduakas Bekarys.