Qaisar wins bronze in Kyrgyzstan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Judoka Qaisar Khan showed his worth in the Issikul Cadets Asian Cup 2018 in Kyrgyzstan by winning the bronze medal in -90kg category.
He defeated South Korean judoka Kim Hyun-gseok. Qaisar has improved his ranking and almost qualified for the Youth Olympics 2018.
The championship was inaugurated on June 20. The young emerging star Qaisar (world ranked 29 in -90kg weight category) was up against Kyrgyzstan’s Ishenbaev Anarbek, world ranker 25, and defeated him in his homeland.In semi-final, Qaisar lost against world’s No 1 Kazakhstan’s Saduakas Bekarys.
ISLAMABAD: Judoka Qaisar Khan showed his worth in the Issikul Cadets Asian Cup 2018 in Kyrgyzstan by winning the bronze medal in -90kg category.
He defeated South Korean judoka Kim Hyun-gseok. Qaisar has improved his ranking and almost qualified for the Youth Olympics 2018.
The championship was inaugurated on June 20. The young emerging star Qaisar (world ranked 29 in -90kg weight category) was up against Kyrgyzstan’s Ishenbaev Anarbek, world ranker 25, and defeated him in his homeland.In semi-final, Qaisar lost against world’s No 1 Kazakhstan’s Saduakas Bekarys.
Comments