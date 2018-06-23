Pak teenager conducts toss for WC match

SAINT PETERSBURG: A 15-year-old Pakistani conducted the coin-toss for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia here Friday, says a press release.

Ahmed Raza, who hails from Sialkot, is the son of Shabbir Ahmed, a football-maker whose family has been hand-stitching footballs for the FIFA World Cup for three generations.

Ahmed is an ardent fan of Neymar Junior and the Brazilian football team.

Coca-Cola has collaborated with two-time Academy Award-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to document Ahmed’s journey from Sialkot to the FIFA World Cup stadium.

Pakistan men’s football team captain Kaleemullah will also be joining Ahmed on his journey to Moscow for the mega tournament.