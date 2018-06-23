Sat June 23, 2018
World

June 23, 2018

Turkish jets neutralise 9 terrorists in Iraq

ANKARA:Turkish warplanes neutralized nine PKK terrorists as part of a counter terrorism operation in northern Iraq Thursday, the military said Friday. Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured. In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the warplanes targeted the terror group in Hakurk-Kani Rash region. Shelters, hideouts and weapon depots were also destroyed, the statement added. The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

