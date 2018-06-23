Police ‘kill’ youth at wedding ceremony

BAHAWALPUR: A policeman Friday allegedly shot dead a youth at a marriage ceremony at Basti Panoohan for drinking.

ASI Muhammad Waheed along with three cops entered the house of Muhammad Altaf, 30, and started firing, saying the guests were drinking wine in the house. The ASI shot dead Altaf, who was serving meal to guests at that time.

After the incident, the locals beat up the ASI and cops and ‘detained’ them. More cops reached the place to rescue the detained ASI but the angry mob refused to release them.

New Regional Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana took notice of the incident and directed DPO Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Iqbal to probe the incident and take immediate action against culprits.

Reportedly, the ASI was jailed four years ago for ‘killing a youth’ when he was posted at police station Kotwali, Bahawalpur.