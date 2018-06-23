FC soldier martyred in cross-border attack

MIRANSHAH: An official of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) was martyred when terrorists from across the border in Afghanistan fired at the border security post in Spinwam area of tribal district North Waziristan on Thursday night.

Official sources told The News that the FC man, identified as Nakash Khattak was on duty at Acheen checkpoint in Bandi Kach area of Spinwam when he came under attack from the terrorists.

He belonged to the Bhittani Rifles of FC south region. A major portion of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan is being guarded by the FC soldiers. After bifurcation of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) into two sections- south and north- more wings had been raised to the force.