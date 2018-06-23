Kulsoom slightly better but not out of danger: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the condition of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is slightly better but she is not completely out of danger yet. Nawaz Sharif in an interview to BBC Urdu expressed regret that had he visited his wife before last Thursday he would at least have been able to find her conscious. “[Begum] Kulsoom’s condition is better compared to before. [I wish] I had [reached here] before [last] Thursday she was at least in a conscious state,” he said and requested for prayers for his ailing wife. The ex-prime minister’s wife was admitted to Harley Street Clinic on June 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since. She had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer during the past a few months.

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam reached London the same day to attend to Begum Kulsoom.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said that nothing could be said about their return to Pakistan as her mothers is not stable.