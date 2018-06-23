Demographic gap widens between eastern and western Europe

VIENNA: A demographic gulf has opened up in Europe since the fall of the Iron Curtain, with migration behind a population decline in many eastern European countries, according to a report published Friday.

While the population grew by 12 percent between 1990 and 2017 in the 15 oldest EU member states — rich western countries — it fell by an average of seven percent in the EU’s 13 newer, and poorest, member states. “While fertility rates in eastern Europe are no longer distinct from those in the West, population movements divide the continent in two,” said researcher Tomas Sobotka from the Austrian Academy of Sciences who led the study. Almost all the former Eastern European and non-EU countries recorded a negative natural balance, the difference between births and deaths, over the 27-year period. Net migration accounts for most of the decline in population, which fell by 27 percent in Latvia, 23 percent in Lithuania, 22 percent in Bosnia and Herzegovina.