PCB chief condoles Marker’s death

LAHORE: Chairman PCB Najam Sethi has offered his sincerest condolence on the death of legendary cricket commentator Jamshed Marker. In his message, Sethi praised the services of Marker in the promotion and popularity of cricket in Pakistan. “Marker was one of the pioneers of cricket commentary in the country, his contribution in the promotion and popularity of cricket in the country can never be forgotten.” Sethi said.