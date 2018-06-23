Yasir recalled as PCB names squad for Zimbabwe tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named the national team for the Zimbabwe tri-nation tournament also involving hosts country and Australia and the ODI series.

The national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, has recalled leggie Yasir Shah who is believed to have recovered from his injury. Newcomer Sahibzada Farhan has been added in the squad of 15 members. Opener Ahmad Shehzad has also been dropped after he was tested positive for banned drugs.

Also returning to the ODI squad is Usman Khan Shinwari, who after sparkling with a five-for in just his second ODI, against Sri Lanka, was hampered by injury troubles.The triangular series will take place from July 1 to July 8, whereas the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will start from July 13. The ODIs have been scheduled at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on July 13, 16, 18, 20 and 22 respectively.

Inzamam after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur announced the 15-member T20 squad for the triangular series featuring Australia, Zimbabwe and Pakistan, and 16-member ODI squad for the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

“Sahibzada Farhan has been selected in the T20 squad, whereas Mohammad Hafeez is selected in both T20 and ODI squad, and will be available for the team as an all-rounder after his bowling action was cleared. Asif Ali was included in the ODI squad to strengthen the lower middle order while Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah makes a comeback in the ODI squad after getting fit from the injury. Babar Azam was not considered for T20s because he is recovering from injury and as per medical staff, it is hoped that he would be fit for Odis said Inzamamul Haq, chief selector.

Pakistan team (ODI and T-20I) camp will be from June 25 to 27, 2018 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The team will depart for Zimbabwe on June 28, 2018.

T-20 squad for Triangular Series: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmad Captain – WK, Harris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan,

ODI Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Baber Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed Captain – WK, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali, Harris Sohail.