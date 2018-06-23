About The Harley Street Clinic

Aitzaz Ahsan, former federal interior minister, noted jurist and a key leader of the Pakistan People's Party, publicly aired doubts Thursday if London's prestigious privately-owned medical facility, The Harley Street Clinic, was a genuine cancer treatment hospital, besides suspecting it was owned by the Sharif family.

While former premier Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated for cancer and cardiac arrest at The Harley Street Clinic, former Pakistan People's Party federal minister Dr Asim Hussain's spouse has recently undergone a major cancer surgery at the associated wing of the same hospital, situated on the next street.

London’s Harley Street Clinic is thus flashing headlines in Pakistani print and electronic media on daily basis due to its two high-profile patients, both of whom hail from distinguished political backgrounds and both of whom are suffering from cancer.

Services offered by Harley Street Clinic:

Harley Street Clinic clearly mentions on its website that it offers a cancer survivorship programme to support people living with and beyond cancer.

It offers Chemotherapy services and Radiotherapy services too.

Its website states: "With world-leading specialist consultants in Cancer, Cardiac, Neurosciences and Paediatrics, The Harley Street Clinic provides unparalleled private healthcare and treatment for complex conditions in adults, children and babies.

We offer quick access to diagnostics and treatment using state-of-the-art technology, such as our Gamma Knife and Cyberknife radiosurgical systems, MRI, Xray and Computed Tomography (CT) Scan services."

Well, as far as the management of the highly publicized Harley Street Clinic is concerned, Dr Enam Abood happens to be the Founding Director and Head Doctor here at this facility, research shows.

Brief profiles of doctors at the Harley Street Clinic:

The Harley Street Clinic's website shows Dr Enam Abood is the founder of the Harley Street Health Centre Group. She has been practicing medicine for 35 years and specialises in general and preventative medicine and weight management.

Dr Abood is particularly interested in the management of chronic and weight-related health issues including diabetes, hypercholesterolaemia, hypertension and chronic back and joint pain.

Other doctors at this clinic include Dr Ali Shakir ( also a director of this facility who has been a practicing therapist for 12 years, specializing in cognitive talking therapies, Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Hypnotherapy), Dr Wassim Fayed (trained as a Respiratory registrar), Dr Carolyn Bayer (holds a post-graduate diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and her other interests include Occupational Health and travel medicine), Dr Marcus Marquardt (has practiced medicine internationally including in Glasgow, Zurich, Trinidad, France, the Maldives and Chicago), Dr Riffat Ara (having a special interest in general medicine, sexual health, women’s and children’s health, she is is experienced in General Medicine and Paediatrics etc), Dr Sabina Badiani (expert in Emergency Medicine with specialist interests include general medicine, women’s health and steroid joint injections).

The Harley Street Clinic's Executive management team comprises of Aida Yousefi (Chief Executive Officer), Suzanne Roddie (Chief Human Resources Officer), Clare Sullivan (Chief Operating Officer), Ms. Ye-Men Ho (Chief Finance Officer), Enda O’Meara (VP of Financial Operations) and Claire Champion (Chief Human Resources Officer).

As listed on the Harley Clinic's website, here follow the tariffs of some of the treatments done at the Harley Street Clinic: Cost of 30-minute Consultation (£135.00), 60-minute Consultation (£180.00), 60-minute Consultation with Founding Director, Dr Enam Abood (£250.00), Exercise ECG and Report (£320.00), Resting ECG (£65.00), Resting ECG plus report (£95.00), Ear Syringing (£120.00), New wound stitches (£190.00), Stitches removal (up to 15 minutes costs £95.00), Brucella Serology (£75.00), Vitamin B12 (£60.00), Anaemia profile (vitamin B12, folic acid, ferritin) costs £180.00, Full Blood Profile (haematology and biochemistry incl. glucose) costs £110.00, Vitamin D level (£85.00), Male and Female Hormone Screen (£185.00 each), Blood group and antibody screen (£95.00), Rheumatology (£125.00), Thyroid Function Tests (£95.00), Glycated hemoglobin or HBA1c testing (£85.00), Microbiology Swab (£95.00), MSU (mid stream urine tests) cost £65.00, Chlamydia, gonorrhoea & bacterial infections (£215.00), Option 3: HIV, hepatitis C, hepatitis B and syphilis (4 – 12 hours) costs £215.00, HIV, Bacterial infections and hepatitis testing cost between £275.00 and £470.00, Hepatitis Screen (A/B/C) (12 hours) costs £225.00, Hepatitis A Antibodies (4-12 hours) costs £95.00, Hepatitis B Antibodies (4-12 hours) costs £75.00 and Hepatitis C Antibodies 4-(12 hours) costs £95.00.

Brief history of the Harley Street and its owners:

The Harley Street, a street in Marylebone, Central London, has been noted since the 19th century for its large number of private specialists in medicine and surgery.

It was named after Thomas Harley, who was London's Lord Mayor in 1767.

The Harley Street and the adjoining Wigmore Street are part of a private Estate, called the Howard de Walden Estate. It is owned by the famous Howard de Walden family.

As of 2014, the estate was estimated to be worth approximately £3.2 billion.

In December 2015, according to the "Evening Standard," Harley Street landlord Howard de Walden had announced to spend £200 million to boost 'medical tourism.'

The "Evening Standard" had stated: "One of London’s great estates is on the hunt for "medical tourists" to help attract clients from across the world to its Harley Street premises, it has emerged. Aristocratic family property empire The Howard de Walden Estate will next month take a group of tenants out to Dubai for the Arab Health trade show for the first time "to try and boost medical tourism to Harley Street." The property company revealed a sports injury clinic used by professional footballers is among a host of medical-related tenants that have helped rental income soar to £97.9 million."

The newspaper had added: "The London landlord, who owns most of the buildings across 92 acres of Marylebone, said the 9.1 per cent rise in income in the year to March 31 was helped in part by a string of private businesses opening on Harley Street. Along with estates such as Grosvenor and Cadogan, the Howard de Walden Estate is one of the major landowners in the capital, tracing its history back to the Domesday Book (a manuscript record of the "Great Survey" of much of England and parts of Wales completed in 1086 by order of King William)."

The "Evening Standard" further maintained: "Chief executive Toby Shannon told the Standard it plans to plough £200 million between now and 2020 into the estate, new buildings and revamps, a chunk of which will be for medical companies. Retail and office lettings also helped the company, which saw the value of its real estate portfolio soar 14.1 per cent to over £3.6 billion."