Hot, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the city on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave was still affecting the upper parts of the country. Met officials predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand and Hazara divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Lahore, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several places, including Dir (21mm) Kohat (3), Noorpurthal (19), Sahiwal (4), Kot Addu (3), Barkhn (7), Bagrote (3), Sakrdu (2), Astore and Gupis (1mm). Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat where the mercury reached 49°C. In Lahore, it was 39°C, minimum 29.5°C and humidity level was 29 per cent.