Summary moved for appointment of new advocate general

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Human Rights has moved a summary to the governor for the appointment of new advocate general of the province.

The two-page summary was moved on the advice of caretaker chief minister to remove Advocate General Abdul Latif Yousafzai and appoint a new one.

The summary proposed the names of Abdus Samad Khan, Naveed Akhtar and Ijaz Muhammad. It stated that the office of the Law Minister desired that Abdul Latif Yousafzai should be removed from the office with immediate effect. The Clause 3 of Article 140 of the Constitution provides that the AG shall hold office as long as the governor wanted him to do so.

The Clause-1 of Article 140 of the Constitution provided that the governor of each province shall appoint a person, being a person qualified to be a judge of the high court, to be the advocate general of the province. "In pursuance of the Clause 1 of Article 105 of the Constitution, the governor of the province in the performance of his functions is bound to act on the advice of the chief minister," the summary stated.

It said the particulars of all the advocates were recommended by the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs. The summary said that under the law, the caretaker government could appoint the advocate general for only a period of three months.

On the other hand, the law officers appointed by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government affiliated with the Insaf Lawyers Forum had tendering resignations as additional advocate general and assistant advocate general. On Friday, Additional Advocate General Kabeer Khattak, Additional Advocate General Arshad Jan and Assistant Advocate Generals Muhammad Riaz Paindakhel and Rahim Shah tendered resignations.