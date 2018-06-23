Women at work

Recently, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) urged the government to provide adequate protection and foolproof security to women at their workplaces. It is astonishing that the incidents of violence against women are on the rise across the country owing to the poor implementation of laws.

The state has failed to deliver a secure and conducive environment to women at workplaces. The recent murder of a bus hostess by the security guard employed at the same company shows the vulnerability of women. It is essential that private institutions introduce checks and balances to ensure that women are working in a secure environment.

Mannan Samad

Makran