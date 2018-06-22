Minister stresses identification of heritage sites in KP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Sports, Tourism, Museums, Archaeology, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Rashid Khan said Thursday the initiatives for the promotion of tourism and culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were commendable and these should continue unabated.

“The department should continue efforts for the identification and excavation of archaeological and heritage sites in the province so these could be protected, preserved and restored in a professional manner,” he said during his maiden visit to the Tourism Department, where he received a briefing.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Museums, Archaeology, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq, Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senior General Manager Syed Hayat Ali Shah, Director Culture Ajmal Khan, Director General Sports Junaid Khan, Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad, TCKP General Manager Sajjad Hameed and other officials were in attendance.

The minister was briefed on all the completed and ongoing projects being executed for the promotion of sports, tourism, museums, archaeology, culture and youth across the province.

He was told that a number of initiatives had been taken for the identification and restoration of new tourist spots, installation of camping pods, youth policy, setting up tourist services directorate, beautification and infrastructure development in the scenic Naran and Kalam valleys, Chitral and Buner districts.

The minister was told that several uplift projects were being executed under the Tourism Integrated Area Development Unit (TAIDU) supported by the World Bank and the relevant quarters had been directed to expedite pace of work on the schemes.

He was informed that 700 dustbins and as many as benches had been installed at various scenic resorts to facilitate tourists, while the management information system will soon be made functional.

“We are uploading all data of the tour operators, hotels, restaurants and scenic places on the website and mobile Apps, which will help the tourists to get information about these facilities at home before leaving for a particular tourist destination,” the secretary added.

The minister was also briefed on the first policy announced recently for culture, initiatives for establishing art gallery, renovation of Nishtar Hall and other efforts being made for the promotion of culture.

The minister was informed about the ongoing development projects in Museums, Archaeology sectors besides the heritage trail and Walled City projects.

Director General Sports Junaid Khan briefed the minister on sports policy, promotion of sports, establishment of 100 new playgrounds, renovation of sports grounds and complexes in Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar and others.