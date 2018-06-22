Major reshuffle carried out in KP bureaucracy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Thursday reshuffled bureaucracy and ordered the postings and transfers of over a hundred officers, including four divisional commissioners, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), 15 administrative secretaries and as many deputy commissioners (DCs).

However, to many, the first bureaucratic reshuffle in the province seemed to be incomplete as heads of some important departments, administrative secretaries and even additional chief secretaries of the Planning and Development (P&D) and Fata secretariat were not transferred.

The provincial government also transferred high-ranking 44 police officers including five regional (RPOs) and 23 district police officers (DPOs).

The provincial government on Wednesday had sent a proposal for the transfers and posting of the officers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that gave a green signal to that.

In the first major reshuffle, the caretaker government transferred about 150 high-ranking officers as it was considered as a pressing prerequisite for holding fair elections in the province.

According to the notification of the Establishment Department, Zafar Iqbal, SMBR, was transferred and posted as secretary Administration. He replaced Arshad Majeed, who was posted, secretary Establishment Department.

Muhammad Salim, secretary of Energy and Power, was transferred and posted as SMBR. Hazara Commissioner, Muhammad Akbar Khan, was transferred and posted secretary Agriculture to replace Muhammad Israr, who was posted as Secretary Excise and Taxation.

Amjad Ali Khan, awaiting posting, was posted as Hazara division commissioner.

Secretary Excise and Taxation Muhammad Javed Marwat was transferred and posted as DI Khan division commissioner. He replaced Abdul Ghafoor Baig who was posted as Bannu division commissioner.

Khayyam Hassan Khan, secretary Labour, was directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Zakir Hussain Afridi, the Mardan commissioner, was transferred and posted as secretary Environment. He replaced Syed Nazar Hussain Shah who was posted as managing director of the TEVTA.

Secretary Law, Asghar Ali was transferred and posted as secretary Population Welfare, while Bannu division commissioner, Abdul Jabbar Shah, was posted as Mardan division commissioner.

Dawood Khan, secretary Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT), was transferred and posted as chairman, Textbook Board, and Qaisar Alam, secretary Information and Public Relations Department was transferred and posted as secretary ST&IT.

Adeel Shah, additional secretary, Finance, was transferred and posted as project director, IMU Project Elementary and Secondary Education as PD IMU, Saqib Raza Aslam, was posted as deputy commissioner (DC) of Swat.

He replaced Shahid Mehmood, who had posted as Malakand DC, while Malakand DC Salman Khan was posted as Swabi DC.

Fayaz Ali Shah, Haripur DC, was posted as Abbottabad DC, while Aurangzeb Haider, Abbottabad DC, was made chief, Foreign Aid in the P&D.

PDMA Director General, Motasim Billah Shah, was transferred and posted as additional secretary Finance, while Muhammad Ayaz, tribal district North Waziristan DC, was posted as PDMA DG.

Pervez, Torghar DC, was transferred and posted as director, Social Welfare, and Muhammad Abid Wazir, chief economist, P&D, was posted as DC of tribal district of Mohmand. He replaced Mohmand DC, Muhammad Wasif Saeed, who was posted as deputy secretary Finance.

Zarif-ul-Manni, Karak DC, was transferred and posted as additional secretary Higher Education.

Abibullah, additional secretary, Zakat and Ushr, was posted as Karak DC, while Lakki Marwat DC, Mohammad Shahid Sohail, was posted as additional secretary Administration Department.

Muntazir Khan, Charsadda DC, was posted as additional secretary Zakat and Syed Muhammad Farul Saqlain, Battagram DC, was posted as director Industries.

Fazal Khaliq, Tank DC, was posted as Battagram DC and Khuda Bakhsh, Lower Kohistan DC, was transferred and posted as additional secretary Industries. Atif Rehman, coordinator, Emergency Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative, was transferred and posted as DG Excise and Taxation to replace Muhammad Anwar, who was posted as additional secretary Industries.

Director Industries, Tahir Zafar Abbasi, was directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Muhammad Abdul Amir Khattak, DC of the tribal district Bajaur, was asked to report to the Establishment.

Khurshid Alam was transferred from Swabi DC to Chitral, Irshad Ali Sodhar, from Chitral DC to Nowshera DC, Zahid Pervez from PSO of chief secretary to Haripur DC and Arifullah Awan, was posted PSO to CS.

Abdul Nasir was transferred from ADC to DC of Bajaur, Muhammad Kabir Afridi, from AS Education to DC of Lakki Marwat, Shahrukh Ali Khan, DS Finance, to DC Tank, Rehan Gul Khattak, DS Excise to DC North Waziristan, Hassan Abid, ADC Abbottabad, to DC, Lower Kohistan.

Abdul Qadir Shah was transferred from DS Finance to Charsadda DC, Muhammad Sikandar Zishan, Nowshera DC, was asked to report the Establishment Department.

Mehmood Aslam, additional secretary Fata Secretariat, was posted as DC of Kurram as Baseer Khan, DC of Kurram was directed to report to the Establishment Department.