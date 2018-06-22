Gunmen snatch cellphone from college student

PESHAWAR: Two armed men snatched a cellphone set from a college student at gunpoint in Gulbahar Colony in broad daylight here on Thursday.

Muhammad Shuaib, son of Muhammad Asim Sharif, a resident of Lala Rukh Colony, Kohat Road, said he was on his bike near the Star Bakery in Gulbahar Colny No 2, when two armed men on a motorcycle intercepted him and deprived him of his Samsung cell phone set at gunpoint and fled the scene.

The victim, who is a 2nd year student at the Edwardes College Peshawar, went to the Gulbahar Police Station where the cops on duty noted the robbery in the daily dairy instead of registering a proper first information report. It may be mentioned here that street crimes, especially mobile phone sets snatching, are on the rise in Gulbahar Colony.