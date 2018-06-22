Kumrat Summer: Sports and Cultural Festival starts today

PESHAWAR: All is set to kick start the colourful Kumrat Summer Sports and Cultural Festival at the scenic Kumrat Valley in Upper Dir today (Friday).

The district administration has set up a tent village in the valley to accommodate individual tourists, groups and families. Majority of the tourists had already reached the valley.

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place and tourist facilitation points established in the district to guide the visitors.

Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud said that all the available resources have been utilized to ensure participation of a maximum number of local tourists, downtown districts, other provinces and countries in the three-day event.

The official said a greater portion of the road leading to the valley had been paved which would help provide easy access to 80 per cent areas of Kumrat.

He said arrangements had been made to provide healthcare services to the participants as well.

The official said a large number of vehicles had moved into the Kumrat Valley so far while several others were awaiting a turn to enter the scenic valley.

Irfanullah Mahsud said a tent village had been established for accommodating over 1,000 individuals while separate blocks were set up to accommodate families.

“We arranged joint accommodation for six and eight persons. Apart from this special accommodation for families are also arranged,” Irfanullah Mahsud added.

He said steps were taken to ensure availability of items of daily use to tourists at affordable prices.

District Nazim Faseehullah said the district council, district administrations and officials of the tehsil municipal administration (TMA) were working in coordination round-the-clock to provide maximum facilities to the participants of the festival.

He said the district administration had formed a committee to keep a check on the quality and prices of edibles, ensure medical assistance and first aid during the event.

Besides cultural events, competitions of cricket, volleyball, tug-of-war, kabaddi, horse race and traditional ‘Sakhay’ would be organised during the event.