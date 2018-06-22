Muzammil fails to clear 2nd hurdle in Sri Lanka

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading youngster Muzammil Murtaza just fell shy of toppling 4th seed Pruchya Isaro (Thailand) in Sri Lanka Future tennis event in Colombo.
The news reaching here suggested that Muzammil gave a dazzling display of quality tennis before losing 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (3) against the 4th seed. Muzammil had a match point against the seeded player in the third set that Isaro saved to take the match into tie-break.Earlier, in the first round match that was also played on the same day, Muzammil defeated another Thai player Jirat Navasirsamboon 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.Muzammil also won back-to-back matches in the qualifying round to make it to the main round.
