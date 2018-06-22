New Zealand’s PM gives birth to baby girl

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to a baby girl in an Auckland hospital Thursday, becoming only the second world leader to do so while in office.

It was the first child for the 37-year-old and her 40-year-old partner Clarke Gayford, with the new arrival weighing in at 3.3 kilogrammes (7.3 pounds). "I´m sure we´re going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you," Ardern said. She added on Instagram that the baby was healthy and doing well.

"We´re all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital." Ardern and Gayford, who hosts a television fishing show, had known the sex of the baby for several months but decided to keep it secret from the public.

Pakistan´s Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007, gave birth in January 1990 to her daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who now describes herself on Twitter as "1st child born to a sitting female prime minister".

Bakhtawar tweeted "congratulations" to Ardern after the announcement, and shared a link to a news story on how Bhutto showed it was possible to be a mother and a prime minister.