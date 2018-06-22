Assets beyond income: NAB to conduct inquiry against Sharjeel Memon

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Thursday ordered Karachi NAB director general to conduct complaint verification against Sindh former minister and PPP leader Sharjeel Memon allegedly having assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB chairman also ordered Rawalpindi NAB director general to conduct complaint verification against sale of electricity on exorbitant rates to Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) by IPPs in connivance with Nepra. According to sources, the NAB chairman’s directions to Karachi NAB DG for complaint verification against Sharjeel Memon came up after the assets details which he submitted in his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan and to contest the elections for the provincial seat of Sindh Assembly from the constituency of PS-63 (Hyderabad) and also filed against him in the NAB accusing Sharjeel Memon of accumulating assets beyond known source of income.

A case against Sharjeel Memon was already being heard in Accountability Court in Karachi in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at 'exorbitant rates' through the abuse of power.

Sharjeel Memon was also facing a separate reference regarding illegal adjustment and consolidation of hundreds of acres of land in favour of a private housing project.

According to his asset details which he submitted with his nomination papers, Sharjeel Memon owns an apartment worth Rs50 million in Dubai, his wife owns an apartment worth Rs98.9 million in Dubai.

Sharjeel Memon also possesses three cars worth Rs39,570,000 as per the documents.

The former Sindh information minister has also shared that he owns Rs87,091,389 in prize bonds and cash.

The asset details showed that the wife of Sharjeel Memon also have an amount of Rs22,979,000 in her bank accounts.

He has claimed that he owns furniture and various items worth Rs2.5 million.

The PPP leader’s wife owns shares worth Rs3 million in International Gulf Group, owns a house in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs4.4 million and a property worth Rs9.7 million in the same area and owns a property worth Rs150,080,000 in Tharparkar.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, took a notice of the Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s act of approving the cancelled layout plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan’s housing society “Park View Enclave”.The NAB chairman directed the Rawalpindi NAB director general for the complaint verification how the CDA board gave an approval to cancelled layout design of the private housing society and whether all the legal obligations were fulfilled while approving the cancelled layout plan of the private housing society. “It was the responsibility of NAB to save the people money,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Aleem Khan’s Park View Enclave was among 100 illegal housing societies which were advertised by the CDA, but after Aleem Khan constructed 100 feet road to his housing society, the authority days later also restored the cancelled layout plan of his housing society.

While addressing the high level meeting at the NAB headquarters in which the performance of the NAB Operational Division was reviewed, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the recovery of the looted money of the people from private housing societies is the main priority.

The meeting was told that with the direction of the NAB chairman to recover looted money of People from Housing Societies, NAB has ensured return of over Rs2.2 billion looted amount to the victims of 10 housing societies within a period of seven months.

The NAB chairman has directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to submit details of private and cooperative housing societies to NAB, besides displaying their particulars on the websites of respective institution like CDA, RDA and ICT.

He directed that the details of illegal housing societies must be advertised in newspapers at large in order to aware people about illegal societies so that they should be cautioned in investing in illegal societies.

The NAB chairman has also sought details about allowing such private and cooperative housing societies, issuing NOC and approving layout plan without completion of all legal formalities. “Why relevant regularities remained silent over plundering of billions of hard earned money of innocent people who invested in various societies which were not legal,” he asked.