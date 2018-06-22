Sindh’s ‘political mosquitoes’ to face defeat, says Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday lashed out on political opponents, claiming his party has defeated them in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

The PPP chief was addressing a ceremony for Benazir Bhutto's 65th birthday in Larkana, Geo News reported.

Speaking about politics in Sindh, Bilawal said that political mosquitoes have attacked the provincial politics again.

"Many of these mosquitoes can be found everywhere, but the people of Sindh know the deeds of these people and through their vote, they will teach them a lesson that they will remember for the rest of their lives," said Bilawal.

The Pakistan People’s Party chief said that the political mosquitoes have survived on the blood of their leaders and yet were disloyal.

"These mosquitoes have tried to use the back door; they have tried it before and will do it again. But they will be defeated (each time)," said Bilawal.

Aiming the guns at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Bilawal said that even today, his party was facing the remnants of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf in the political arena. "The headquarters of one franchise is in Jati Umra (residence of Nawaz Sharif), while the other is based in Banigala (residence of Imran Khan)," said Bilawal, adding: "One has turned politics into (mere) trade, while the other has turned it into a joke." In apparent jibes at Nawaz and Imran, the Pakistan People’s Party chief accused the PML-N supremo of starting a war between state institutions and the latter of using violence and abusive behaviour as his weapons.

"While one person is constructing a Taj Mahal of (ill-gotten) money, the other is hiding behind the 'respect for vote' (slogan). One has violated the sanctity of the Parliament, while the other has continued to look for the umpire's signal," Bilawal said.