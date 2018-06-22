Warner, Smith automatic choice for WC: Hussey

SYDNEY: Australia veteran Michael Hussey expects the banned duo of Steve Smith and David Warner to walk directly into the World Cup squad if they serve their 12-month bans satisfactorily.

Australia’s ODI stocks have gone from bad to worse in recent times, having won just two of their last 15 completed matches since the start of last year. However, their crashing defeat at Trent Bridge, where they conceded to the hosts the highest-ever total in men’s ODI cricket, has only made the loopholes in their ODI unit all the more glaring. The visitors are without their mainstays - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Smith and Warner - for the series, but such poor performances have now ensured that the team has slipped to their lowest-ever ODI ranking - No.6 - in the last 34 years.

Both Smith and Warner will complete serving their bans in March next year and with the World Cup scheduled for May 2019, Australia have an opportunity to include the duo in their scheme of things for the mega event. But with no ODI cricket scheduled for them in that time frame leading up to the World Cup in England, it will be difficult for them to stake a claim.

“It’s hard to say so far out, but the quality of player they are you probably would say they are (walk-up selections),” Hussey said on The Unplayable Podcast on Thursday (June 21).