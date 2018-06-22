Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Pak lad Ahmad to conduct toss in Brazil-Costa Rica match

LAHORE: A 15-year-old Pakistani boy will conduct the toss for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia on Friday.Ahmed Raza will conduct the coin-toss for the match scheduled for June 22 (Friday). The toss will take place at 4:45pm (PST). Ahmed who hails from Sialkot is an ardent fan of Neymar Jr and the Brazilian football team. Three generations of the teenager’s family have been involved in crafting hand-stitched footballs for professional leagues.

