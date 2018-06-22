Jr UK trade minister quits over plans to expand airport

LONDON: A British trade minister said on Thursday he will resign from the government and vote next week against its plans to build a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Greg Hands, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Chelsea and Fulham, which is located under the Heathrow flight path, pledged to his constituents at last year’s general election to vote against any expansion of the airport.

The vote on whether to build a new runway at the airport is due to be held on Monday. “I wrote to the PM earlier this week on how I will honour these 2017 General Election pledges to the people of Chelsea & Fulham and vote against the Heathrow 3rd runway,” Hands said on his Twitter page.

Heathrow is Europe’s busiest airport but is now operating at full capacity. Plans to expand it have faced opposition from local communities and environmentalists who are concerned about increased noise and air pollution.