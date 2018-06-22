New Zealand prime minister gives birth to baby girl

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to a baby girl in an Auckland hospital Thursday, becoming only the second world leader to do so while in office.

It was the first child for the 37-year-old and her 40-year-old partner Clarke Gayford, with the new arrival weighing in at 3.3 kilogrammes (7.3 pounds). “I’m sure we’re going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you,” Ardern said. She added on Instagram that the baby was healthy and doing well. “We’re all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital.” Ardern and Gayford, who hosts a television fishing show, had known the sex of the baby for several months but decided to keep it secret from the public.

The birth capped an eventful year for Ardern who became prime minister last October, three months after inheriting the leadership of the Labour Party when it was languishing in the polls. When no party won sufficient support in the election to form a government, she was anointed prime minister by New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, the kingmaker in a three-party coalition also involving the Greens. Peters, who became Ardern’s deputy, is now acting prime minister while she takes six weeks maternity leave, although she will continue to be consulted on significant issues. “Can I extend very best wishes to all the family at this very happy time,” Peters said in a statement. “Like the rest of the country we welcome the news of the birth of a healthy baby and are naturally delighted for the new parents.”

Former prime minister Helen Clark tweeted it was “a proud day for Jacinda & Clarke & for us all. New life, new hope” and described the proud parents as “role models” for gender equality. Ardern’s Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull told ABC Radio he was “really thrilled”, while New Zealand opposition leader Simon Bridges offered congratulations. “Being parents is a joy and a privilege and we are sure your new arrival will fill your lives with all the happiness our children have ours,” Bridges said.