Man knocked dead by train

A man was killed after he was hit by a train on the railway tracks in Landhi on Thursday. According to rescue sources, a 45-year-old man, Rashid Khan, was hit by a passenger train while he crossing the railway tracks. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
