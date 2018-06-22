Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

June 22, 2018

Quote of the day

I believe Argentina will play against England in the final. I think obviously my choice would be England to win the competition, but that’s me being biased and passionate about my country

David Beckham (Former England football team captain)

