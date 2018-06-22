Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Israeli PM’s wife charged with $100,000 meal fraud

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara was charged on Thursday with fraud and breach of trust after a lengthy police probe into allegations she falsely claimed meals worth $100,000, the justice ministry said.

x
Advertisement

The move represents the latest legal headache for leader Netanyahu and his family, as the authorities investigate the combative premier over allegations of corruption in a string of eye-catching cases. The justice ministry announced that "the Occupied-al-Quds district prosecutor a short time ago filed charges against the prime minister’s wife". The ministry said Sara Netanyahu was accused of falsely declaring there were no cooks available at the prime minister’s official residence and ordering "hundreds of meals from outside caterers at public expense".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar