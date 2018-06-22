Israeli PM’s wife charged with $100,000 meal fraud

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara was charged on Thursday with fraud and breach of trust after a lengthy police probe into allegations she falsely claimed meals worth $100,000, the justice ministry said.

The move represents the latest legal headache for leader Netanyahu and his family, as the authorities investigate the combative premier over allegations of corruption in a string of eye-catching cases. The justice ministry announced that "the Occupied-al-Quds district prosecutor a short time ago filed charges against the prime minister’s wife". The ministry said Sara Netanyahu was accused of falsely declaring there were no cooks available at the prime minister’s official residence and ordering "hundreds of meals from outside caterers at public expense".