Erdogan may seek coalition if it fails to get majority

BERLIN: Turkey barred at least two European lawmakers from entering the country to participate in an election observation mission, prompting warnings about the transparency and fairness of presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

President Tayyip Erdogan is widely expected to win re-election on Sunday, after which the presidency will be given sweeping new executive powers. Campaigning has already been marred by violence, and opposition politicians complain that they are being denied sufficient media coverage.

The bans for the two lawmakers from Germany and Sweden, European countries that are home to large ethnic Turkish communities, will fuel concerns among rights activists that voting irregularities will go unchecked.

Andrej Hunko, a lawmaker for Germany’s Left party, said he was sitting in an airplane waiting to depart for Turkey when he was informed about the ban. The German foreign ministry said it was seeking to have the ban lifted.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said Jabar Amin, a lawmaker from the Greens party, had also been refused entry. Amin had told Swedish news agency TT that he was arrested on arrival at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport and his passport was confiscated.

"We have just recently been informed that Jabar Amin has been denied entry into Turkey. We have raised the issue with Turkish representatives and demand an explanation," said Gunnar Vrang, a spokesman for the Swedish foreign ministry.

Hunko had been due to participate in an observation mission run by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), an inter-governmental body. "The members of the parliamentary assembly of the OSCE play an important role in observing elections and in strengthening democracy and the rule of law," the OSCE said in a statement.

Erdogan, a masterful campaigner who has ruled Turkey for 16 years, will go into the elections under a state of emergency, which has been in place since shortly after a failed coup in 2016. A sweeping crackdown since the coup attempt has seen some 160,000 people detained and nearly the same number dismissed from jobs, the United Nations said in March.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview late on Wednesday that his ruling AK party could seek to form a coalition if it fails to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s elections.

Polls indicate the elections may be closer than anticipated when he called the snap elections in April, suggesting he may be pushed to a second-round run-off for the presidency, and his AKP could lose its majority in the 600-seat assembly.

"If it is under 300 (seats), then there could be a search for a coalition," Erdogan said in an interview with the Kral FM radio station.

He added that the probability of this was "very, very low". The AK Party formed an alliance with the nationalist MHP before the elections, which will herald a switch to a new powerful executive presidency narrowly approved in a referendum last year.

Opposition parties also formed an alliance. MHP leader Devlet Bahceli said on Monday another election could be held if his alliance with the AKP cannot form a majority in parliament after Sunday’s vote.