Stocks tumble over Moody’s negative rating for Pakistan

Stocks fell another 1.5 percent on Thursday as Moody’s downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating to negative from stable triggering pressure on blue-chip financial, cement, and textile shares, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks fell across the board as investors weighed Moody’s negative outlook on Pakistan’s ratings amid external vulnerability and dismal data on current account deficit for July-May 2018.”

Investor concerns for falling global crude oil prices, $2.47 billion dismal data on foreign direct investments for July-May 2018, and surge in energy sector circular debt to $547 billion also played a catalytic role in the bearish close at the stock market, Mehanti said.

Benchmark KSE-100 index has lost 1,700 points since June 6 owing to worries on poor economic numbers and upcoming Financial Action Task Force meetings from June 23, during which Pakistan is likely to be discussed on June 29, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 shares index shed 1.50 percent or 644.23 points to close at 42,358.61 points. KSE-30 shares index lost 1.49 percent or 315.03 points to close at 20,888.28 points.

Of 345 active scrips, 56 advanced and 276 declined, whereas 13 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 241.681 billion shares compared to a turnover of 136.375 billion shares in the previous session.

Zeeshan Afzal, head of research at Insight Securities, said broader market selloff was witnessed as locals remained under pressure, fearing further selling from foreign investors and rupee depreciation.

“Despite anticipation of more than 100 basis points hike in discount rate in the next 6 months, banks failed to trigger any buying interest as foreign international institutions remain major sellers,” he added.

Arif Habib in a report pointed out growing number of repo transactions over the past two sessions, which increased volumes but did not affect the rates significantly. “Apparently, amnesty is causing the portfolio bearers to adjust positions before the end of June,” the brokerage report said.

The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs200.00 to close at Rs8,300.00/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs47.90 to finish at Rs1,139.99/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs161.50 to close at Rs3,068.50/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs111.98 to close at Rs2,134.01/share.

Pakistan Elektron recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of Rs5.626 million shares, while the scrip gained Rs0.08 to close at Rs35.72/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited. It recorded a turnover of 48.332 million shares, with its scrip losing Rs0.14 to end at Rs5.50/share.