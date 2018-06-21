SC restrains Axact CEO from leaving country without court’s permission

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained Axact and Bol TV Chief Executive Officer Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh from leaving the country without the permission of the court.

Hearing proceedings regarding non-payment of salaries of Bol TV employees, an SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took an exception over the conduct of Axact CEO for approaching the judges of the court for taking a lenient view in his case.

The court observed that why the court order regarding depositing of Rs100 million has not been complied with and asked the counsel of Bol TV as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be taken against the Bol TV CEO for not complying with the court orders.

Former Bol TV employee submitted that the Bol TV management was not complying with the court orders despite direction was issued three months back. The court was informed that Bol TV was dismissing the employees from services despite the court orders. Bol TV counsel Shahab Sarki submitted that TV management was short of funds and submitted papers of the properties before the court. He also sought time so that property could be sold out and cash amount deposited. The court observed that Shoaib Sheikh claimed that he had billions of rupees and why he did not submit the surety as per the court orders. The court rejected the surety submitted by the Bol TV and directed the counsel to furnish Rs100 million within 10 days.

The court also warned the Axact CEO to be careful in future observing that he is not that powerful who could influence the courts. The court also restrained him from leaving the country without the permission of the court.