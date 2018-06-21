Thu June 21, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
June 21, 2018

Student tortured for alerting police about bomb

PESHAWAR: A second year student, who had informed the police about a bomb in Tatara Park the other day, was detained and tortured by cops instead of rewarding him for saving several lives.

Asmatullah hailing from Kurram tribal district had alerted the police after spotting explosives under a swing at the Tatara Park in Hayatabad.

The student said the police took a lot of time to respond and arrested him after arriving at the spot. He alleged he was tortured by the cops. The boy said he had defused the improvised explosive device (IED) before the police could arrive.

