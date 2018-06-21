Woman acquitted of facilitation charge in PAF camp attack

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted a 50-year old woman in a terrorism case allegedly charged as facilitator of the terrorists, who had attacked the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) camp in Badaber, in which 29 people, including an army captain, were martyred in 2015.

The ATC Judge, Tariq Yousafzai, announced a decision on acquittal of a woman facilitator of the terrorists, Zari Zadgai, alias Parveen, a resident of Telaband in Peshawar.

Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, counsel for the terror suspect, told The News that the court acquitted the woman of terrorism charges with the observation that the public prosecutor and legal team of the PAF had failed to prove the charges against her during the trial.

At least 29 people, including an army captain, were martyred and 14 terrorists were killed in the attack on a heavily-guarded Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Badaber on the outskirts of Peshawar on September 18, 2015.

However, the lawyer said the court acquitted the woman facilitator of the terrorists on the grounds of the poor investigation, non-collection of solid evidence and irregularities in the confessional statement of the suspected woman.

During the course of the trial, the lawyer argued that the woman was arrested and charged with pre-planning the attack, collection of the security information out and inside of the PAF base in the shape of beggar and facilitating the suicide bombers and terrorists by providing stay in her house.

However, during the trial, he submitted before the court that there was no CCTV footage or official witness on the case record that proved her pre-planning and sharing of the information for the terrorist attack.

Second, he pointed out that there were inconsistencies in the confessional statement taken from her during custody.

He said there was no legal status of the confessional statement as it was taken in the police custody at police station and under the law the female accused should first be sent to jail on judicial remand and then confessional statement recorded in the prison in the presence of woman constable, which was not done in this case.

The lawyer submitted that it had been proved from the prosecution record that the woman was kept in illegal custody for about five months and confessional statement was not considered in illegal custody.

He said the woman had also recorded her statement that she was severely tortured and air plugs were installed in her ears when produced before the magistrate for confessional statement and did not hear the questions raised in the confessional statement and only said yes as per the police instruction.

The lawyer said the woman was a widow and had two daughters. She was then shifted to Central Prison Peshawar where her two daughters aged 5 and 7 also lived. He said one of her daughters died in the jail due to illness.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor and legal team of the PAF stated that during investigation, the accused revealed that she had provided the terrorists food and water.

Besides, she had admitted in her confessional statement that she also provided empty bottles to terrorists that were later used in hand-grenades and fire bombs in the attack.

They requested the court to award her severe punishment as 29 people, including an army captain, were martyred in the terrorists attack on the PAF base.