Ahmad Shahzad in hot waters

ISLAMABAD: The initial reports reaching from Indian lab have suggested Test cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has used banned substance “charas” during domestic cricket competition.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the opener was tested positive for using banned substance exposing himself to ban and fine under the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) laws. “Though we have received initial report from the Indian Lab and have asked for detailed report, it has been learnt that Ahmad Shahzad has used banned substance ‘Chars’ during domestic cricket competition. Under the laid-down laws using such a substance is banned during competition and tantamount to two to four years of international and national ban,” the official said.

He said that before making any final judgment on the initial reports, we would have to look into circumstances under which he had used the banned substance. “Whether he has used the banned substance on doctor’s advice or he has used this substance outside the competition,” the official said. He confirmed that unless and until a detailed report from Indian lab comes to the fore it would be difficult to level charges and hence fine and ban. “Report coming from the Indian lab has not confirmed the level of consumption of the banned substance. We would only move ahead when we would find as to what level he has used the banned substance. We have requested the Indian lab where the tests were sent to furnish detailed report. Once we get that report we would be in a position to say anything final on the matter,” the official said.

However, a close associate of Ahmad Shahzad rubbished the allegation of using charas. He said that it was a conspiracy against the international cricketer and they will challenge any decision against him in the court of law.

A few years back, leading left arm spinner Raza Hasan was banned for two years for using the same banned substance ‘chars’ during the domestic competitions. It is pertinent to note that using such substance out of competition does not make a player liable to any fine or ban.