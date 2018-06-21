Caretaker PM chairs law and order meeting in Karachi

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk has said that holding of upcoming general elections in a peaceful environment is the foremost priority of his government.

The caretaker PM stated this on Wednesday while chairing a meeting here at the Sindh Governor House to review the law and order situation of the province.

The caretaker PM said that federal, provincial governments, and all the relevant institutions would adopt a composite strategy to ensure the upcoming general polls in a peaceful, transparent, and independent manner.

The caretaker PM directed the officials concerned to take stern and indiscriminate action against elements attempting to sabotage the law and order situation in the province.

The new Sindh Chief Secretary, Azam Sulaiman, and Inspector General of Sindh Police Amjad Javed Saleemi on the occasion briefed the PM about the current situation of law and order prevailing in the province and also measures being taken to ensure peaceful polls in Sindh.

The PM was also briefed about actions being taken by the Sindh Rangers and other law-enforcement agencies under the targeted operation in Karachi to combat the menace of target killings, extortion of money, and kidnapping for ransom.

The PM was briefed that the rate of occurrence of incidents of such heinous crimes in the city had decreased by 85 per cent owing to coordinated efforts and work by the police, Rangers, and other intelligence agencies. As such now there exists no no-go area in the city while people are fully free to perform tasks related to their daily routine life, he said.

The caretaker PM said that LEAs with better coordination among them, full-fledged efforts, and resolve to restore peace had drastically improved the law and order situation of Karachi.

The PM expressed his satisfaction on the situation and praised the performance of police, Rangers, and intelligence agencies in this regard.