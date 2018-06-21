Thu June 21, 2018
National

IS
Imdad Soomro
June 21, 2018

Illegal toll plaza raided

KARACHI: An allegedly illegal toll plaza working for last ten years at a link road joining National Highway to Superhighway (M 9) in Malir district has been raided by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). ACE officials said Rs2,83,000 cash along with illegal tickets and receipts were seized during raid. Evidence has been collected and an FIR will be lodged against Hakim Jaskani and Jamal Jaskani, added officials. They said Hakim Jaskani was an excise constable who allegedly hoarded billions through toll plaza. According to sources, Jaskani has filed nomination papers from District Nawabshah as an independent candidate for National Assembly. According to ACE, monthly income of toll plaza is around Rs20m. They say Jaskani will be arrested soon.

