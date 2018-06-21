England call up Curran, Overton for final two ODIs

NOTTINGHAM: England have added pace bowlers Sam Curran and Craig Overton to their squad as they go in search of an unprecedented 5-0 one-day international series whitewash of arch-rivals Australia, it was announced Wednesday.

Eoin Morgan’s men took an unassailable 3-0 lead in Nottingham on Tuesday when they posted a new world record total at this level of 481 for six.Spin bowlers Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali then shared seven wickets between them at Trent Bridge as England won by the colossal margin of 242 runs. It was England’s heaviest ODI victory, in terms of runs, and world champions Australia’s largest defeat.

But with pace-bowling all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes missing the series through injury, England have decided to bolster their attack ahead of two ODIs in four days.“Surrey’s Sam Curran and Somerset’s Craig Overton have been called up from the Lions (the national A side) to join England’s squad for the final two Royal London ODIs against Australia,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement issued Wednesday.

“Both players will travel to Chester-le-Street today and will be available for selection on Thursday at Emirates Riverside and the final match of the series at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday, providing additional fast-bowling options,” it added.

Uncapped Surrey left-armer seamer Curran will now join his brother Tom in an England squad for the first time — having been named alongside him on Tuesday in the 14-man party chosen for the upcoming Twenty20s against Australia and India. Somerset’s Overton has also yet to make his ODI debut. In the short term, England are concerned about the dangers of over-bowling their regular ODI pacemen Mark Wood, David Willey and Liam Plunkett.