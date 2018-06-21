Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Rashid gets new assignment in PRSB

LAHORE: Former Railways Sports Officer Rashid Mahmood Butt has been given a new assignment as director grounds in the Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB). Rashid who retired from the position of sports officer PRSB last month has been accommodated to a newly-created post in the sports department to make full use of his experience in the sports field.

