Rashid gets new assignment in PRSB

LAHORE: Former Railways Sports Officer Rashid Mahmood Butt has been given a new assignment as director grounds in the Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB). Rashid who retired from the position of sports officer PRSB last month has been accommodated to a newly-created post in the sports department to make full use of his experience in the sports field.
