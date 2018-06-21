Asif grieved over Yousufi’s death

LAHORE: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief over the death of the finest humourist of Pakistan Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi who passed away on Wednesday.

Asif Ali Zardari in a condolence message said that he was shocked and grieved over the news of death of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi. He brought smiles to the faces of millions of his readers and will always be remembered in Urdu literature. With his death, an era of humour ended, Asif Zardari said.

Asif Ali Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.