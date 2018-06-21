Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asif grieved over Yousufi’s death

LAHORE: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief over the death of the finest humourist of Pakistan Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi who passed away on Wednesday.

x
Advertisement

Asif Ali Zardari in a condolence message said that he was shocked and grieved over the news of death of Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi. He brought smiles to the faces of millions of his readers and will always be remembered in Urdu literature. With his death, an era of humour ended, Asif Zardari said.

Asif Ali Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar