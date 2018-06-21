Scholarships

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has a set a record in the recent semester providing scholarships to its students under community-welfare scheme. The number of beneficiaries under this scheme reached to 1,792 in semester, spring 2018, whereas in the corresponding period last year, the figure was 1,092. In autumn, 2017 the number of beneficiaries were 1,280.