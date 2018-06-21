Ahsan made objectionable remarks against CJ: LHC

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Wednesday observed that former Interior Minister Ahsan qbal was supposed to deliver a speech on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but he brought Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar into it and made objectionable remarks against him.

Ahsan Iqbal requested the bench to not show his speech under scrutiny on projector during the hearing as his counsel was not available for arguments. However, the bench turned down the request and the video of the speech was exhibited in the courtroom.

Mr Iqbal reiterated his commitment to the respect of state institutions and said he had just made a personal complaint to the chief justice in his speech. The bench adjourned further hearing till June 22.

Meanwhile, the bench sought more arguments from the lawyers of the contemnors facing contempt proceedings for holding an anti-judiciary rally in Kasur. PML-N’s former MNA Waseem Sheikh, Ahmad Latif, Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan appeared before the bench. Hearing was adjourned till June 25.

Later talking to journalists, former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said the fate of 20 million people could not be given in the hands of any inexperienced person.

He said stability and continuity in policies was critical for the progress of the country but there was no stability in the policies of Imran Khan. “He could not even decide on the nomination of caretaker chief minister in Punjab,” Mr Iqbal added talking to reporters on the Lahore High Court premises.

He criticised Imran Khan questioning how a person could run a country who had never contested a local government election. He said the country had been facing internal challenges to its growth and stability. He said before the government of PML-N more than 40 people were falling prey to terrorist attacks on a daily basis but his party brought the peace back to the country. He said he never disrespected the courts. “My contest is not with courts but with the mindset behind the life attempt on me,” Ahsan Iqbal added.