Raze structures in Miani Sahib, orders LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the Lahore deputy commissioner to submit a report after demolishing uninhabited premises of Lahore’s Miani Sahib Graveyard by Thursday.

The committee formed to probe the illegal allotments presented its report pertaining to the uninhabited premises of the graveyard. The report says that more than 100 premises are without owners following which Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi directed their demolition by Thursday (today).

The judge remarked that they would neither tolerate further delay in the matter nor allow the confiscation of the graveyard’s land. It was revealed that at least 456 places reserved for graves were illegally allotted and divided among influential people against the law.

The land mafia has also errected walls over 1,248 kanal land. The relatives of deceased are being charged higher amounts for land for the graves. Following the report, a commission formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan reviewed the encroachments on the land of Miani Sahib Graveyard.

ballot papers: Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday ruled that directions to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cannot be issued at this juncture to add NOTA (None of the above) to ballot papers as preparation for printing ballot papers had already been made.

Justice Karim gave this observation on a petition seeking directive for the ECP to add NOTA in ballot papers. The court adjourned the hearing till September. The judge observed that the direction may be passed after hearing detailed arguments for the election scheduled for 2023.

Wasim Rana, a local citizen, had moved the petition through Advocate Sheraz Zaka who argued that option NOTA should be included in the ballot papers as it would enhance the scope of political expression and public confidence in the Democratic process. He argued the option to include "none of the above" is a fundamental right of every citizen, keeping in consideration Article 19A which recognises freedom of expression.

Sheraz said people who normally do not have votes would also be engaged in political process. The counsel said that the voters who do not vote would also be engaged in political process and would also be exercised their right to vote. He said the addition of option NOTA would ensure credibility, enhance accountability and transparency to the electoral process. He asked the court to order ECP to include this option in ballot papers for this election.